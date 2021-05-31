Armenia’s Acting PM to visit France, Belgium

Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to France and Belgium June 1-2.

Government’s press service reports that on June 1 in Paris Pashinyan will meet with France’s President Emmanuel Macron, French National Assembly and Senate chairmen.

On June 2 in Brussels Pashinyan will meet with the President of the Council of Europe Charles Michel and Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

https://www.aysor.am/en/news/2021/05/31/pashinyan-france-belgium/1838861