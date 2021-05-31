Anna Naghdalyan quits as Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan informed that she had quitted her duties as the Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry. “I express my gratitude to representatives of the media, colleagues at the Foreign Ministry, my team for the efficient cooperation and support during this difficult period. I am sincerely grateful to Ara Aivazian and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan for the trust. It was an honour for me to work with such experienced and patriotic diplomats,” Naghdalyan wrote, adding she will, however, continue her diplomatic service.

To note, Naghdalyan’s decision to quit came after the resignation of acting FM Ara Aivazian on May 27.

Panorama.AM