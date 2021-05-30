Armenian acting PM accuses Azerbaijan of seeking to influence election results in Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan thinks that Baku doesn’t want his party win the parliamentary polls

YEREVAN, May 30. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is seeking to provoke tensions on the border in a bid to influence the outcome of the early parliamentary elections in Armenia, Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday.

“Azerbaijan’s latest provocations [on the border] are obviously meant to influence electoral processes in Armenia,” he said.

“Taking these provocative steps, Azerbaijan wants to see a certain election outcome,” he said, adding that Baku doesn’t want his party win the parliamentary polls.

Amid the political crisis that broke out in Armenia in November 2020, the government and parliamentary parties agreed to organize early parliamentary elections on June 20.

Armenia’s defense ministry said on May 12 that Azerbaijani armed forces had tried to carry out “certain works” in a border area in Syunik Province in a bid to “adjust the border. Pashinyan described the situation as an infringement of Armenia’s territory. He said Azerbaijani troops had crossed Armenia’s state border and moved 3.5 kilometers deep into its territory. The sides have had several rounds of talks to settle the situation.

