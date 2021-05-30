Armenia bloc candidate says they seek to restore Ministry of Culture to implement their commitments and programs

“Choosing the Armenia bloc, you choose a living, constructive, cultural and creative Armenia,” Armenia bloc’s MP candidate Lilit Galstyan, a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF, Dashnaktsutyun) Supreme Council, said on Saturday, presenting the key points of cultural policy outlined in the pre-election program of the alliance entitled “365 days: The future starts today.”

She stressed that for their team culture will also become a key state policy priority along with education and science.

“Three years ago, when the ministries of culture, sports and education were merged under the pretext of optimization, it was clear that the role of culture in national identity and statehood was not appreciated, but it was by no means a coincidence,” she said.

Galstyan attached importance to culture as one of the key tools to overcome the deep “crisis of values” in the Armenian society and form a citizen of Armenia, saying along with the language and faith, “culture is the main pillar of our identity.”

Lilit Galstyan noted that a breakthrough program for cultural development titled “Armenia-2026” will be adopted, taking into account the cultural capital.

The candidate said that they plan to restore the Ministry of Culture to implement the commitments undertaken and programs in the sphere of culture.

