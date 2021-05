Roma reportedly set to offer Henrikh Mkhitaryan new contract

Roma are set to offer a new contract to Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Goal reports.

The forward’s relationship with new manager Jose Mourinho was sometimes strained at Manchester United, but Fabrizio Romano claims the Portuguese sees Mkhitaryan as a key figure.

“Mkhitaryan will decide soon whether to accept the proposal or leave the club as a free agent in June,” the Italian journalist said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/05/29/Roma-Mkhitaryan/2510553