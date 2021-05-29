Robert Kocharyan gives interview to Russia TV channel

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the leader of the Armenia bloc running in the snap parliamentary elections, on Saturday gave an interview to the Russian RBC TV channel, his bloc said in a Facebook post.

The most urgent issues of Armenia’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as geopolitical issues were touched upon in the interview, the bloc said.

“The interview will be broadcast in full in the next few days,” it added.

