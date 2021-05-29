Azerbaijani team disqualified for unsportsmanlike behavior and removed from European Sambo C’ships

The Azerbaijani team was disqualified for unsportsmanlike behavior and removed from the European Sambo Championships 2021.

All results of Azerbaijani sambists at the European Sambo Championships 2021 have been canceled, the International SAMBO Federation reported.

The championships were held in Limassol, Cyprus from May 26-29.

Armenian sambist Aram Aghajanyan (64 kg) won bronze in Combat Sambo, the Sambo Federation of Armenia reported.

President of the Armenian SAMBO Federation Mikayel Hayrapetyan spoke about the incident after which the Azerbaijani sambo team was removed from the championships.

“When Magomed Gadzhiev from Russia and Emil Hasanov from Azerbaijan were competing in the 71 kg final and when the victory was awarded to the Russian, the opponent showed unsportsmanlike behavior, which was followed by stormy and noisy entry of the entire Azerbaijani delegation into the mats, prompting clashes. In order for us, Armenians, not to have anything to do with it, I told all our athletes and coaches to leave the sports hall,” he said.

