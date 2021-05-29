Armenia is ready to withdraw troops ‘at any moment from now on’ – Nikol Pashinyan

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says Armenia “is ready to withdraw its troops at any moment from now on” to de-escalate the situation along the country’s border with Azerbaijan.

“We are waiting for the signal by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs [giving us the knowledge] that an arrangement has been reached so that we could embark on the process. The de-escalation, I think, is really possible to start from now on,” he told the members of his Civil Contract party at their headquarters in Yerevan’s Nork Marash administrative district.

The acting premier also addressed the Defense Ministry’s statements – promising adequate actions in case of Azerbaijan’s failure to withdraw its own troops. He cited the mediators’ repeated calls for refraining from the threat or use of force. “And we fully accept the proposals by the OSCE Minsk Group,” he said.

