Armenia Central Electoral Commission chief on snap elections: No legal basis for postponing, suspending any function

YEREVAN. – The election process has started, we have started our functions; naturally, there is no legal basis to postpone, suspend or not perform any function. The chairman of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), Tigran Mukuchyan, told this to reporters Saturday, in connection with the June 20 snap parliamentary elections in Armenia.

“And if we suddenly try to fail in the implementation of this or that function, there will be no time in the future to complement, complete it. For that, the CEC has an approved timetable, and it carries out all its functions in accordance with it,” he said.

According to Mukuchyan, all the functions for the CEC are defined by law, and the aforesaid timetables are considerably shortened during the snap elections, but the amount of workload does not decrease. “Moreover, that amount—if we compare with the previous elections—increases several times because if we have a large number of nominated parties, blocs, work is done in the case of each of them,” he added.

