Third President Serzh Sargsyan pays tribute to memory of heroes of Karakilisa battle

Armenia’s third president, the leader of Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan laid flowers at the memorial to the Battle of Karakilisa in Vanadzor town. On the occasion of the Republic Day, the ex-president paid tribute to memory of heroes who had fallen during the battle.

“During the Battle of Karakilisa in 1918, in these days of May, the advancement of Turkish raiders was stopped by glorious Armenian heroes. In the area known as “Broken church” of Vanadzor, near the ruins of the medieval church flowers are always laid on this day in memory of fallen heroes who struggled life and death against the enemy,” the message issued by the Office of the third president said on Facebook.

“Peace is given to those nations who know how to struggle for it with dignity,” the message said.

