Official: The Armenian Haroyan, Cádiz’s first signing

Gabby Barker

Armenian central defender Varazdat Haroyan has become this Thursday the first signing of the Cadiz for the 2021-2022 season from Astana from Kazakhstan, has reported the Cádiz club, with which the defender has committed until 2023.

The 28-year-old Armenian footballer has been international 58 times with his country’s senior team, which is currently managed by the Sevillian Joaquin Caparrós, former coach of Sevilla, Villarreal, Deportivo, Athletic, Mallorca, Levante, Granada and Osasuna, among other clubs.

Haroyan, who is the captain of the Armenia senior team, began his sports career at Patani, later passing through Pyunik Yerevan, with which he won six titles in his country.

After an ephemeral passage through the Iranian Sazi tractor, He signed for Padideh, before making the leap in 2017 to Russian football with Ural Yekaterinburg, to later serve in Tambov and Astana.

