Kim Kardashian says she had COVID when hen she took exam

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was suffering from Covid-19 when she took her failed bar exam as part of her goal of becoming a lawyer, The Independent reports.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who praised her for never “making excuses” and “always pushing yourself towards your goal”, the reality TV star wrote: “No excuses!!! I took the bar with COVID!!! I almost passed out after hour 4, but I still did it!”

She added that she “couldn’t study or concentrate” and that she suffered the “worst back pain on my life!”.

The KKW Beauty mogul also insisted that she contracted the virus from her son, Saint, not during a controversial birthday trip to a private island in October 2020 that sparked outrage.

In response to a story that suggested the group holiday was the source of her infection, the 40-year-old wrote: “False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip.

Her testimony was supported by a recent clip of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in which viewers see her on the phone to her doctor confirming that Saint had tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with the virus whilst at school.

She added that her daughter, North, has also been feeling sick and that they’re both due to be tested shortly.

An announcement then follows that Kardashian and her family all tested positive for the virus and that filming on the reality show shut down for 14 days.

