Congresswoman Jackie Speier: Aliyev has shown he has no interest in peace and diplomacy

U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Speier has reacted to the capture of six Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijani forces on Thursday.

In a tweet on Friday, the congresswoman stated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shown he has no interest in peace and diplomacy, but only aggression.

“Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenian territory and the capture of six Armenian soldiers is despicable. Aliyev has shown he has no interest in peace and diplomacy – only aggression. The U.S. must freeze all military aid to Azerbaijan!” she tweeted.

Panorama.AM