Catholicos Karekin II: We believe our people will find the strength to recover from this ordeal with the help of God

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has congratulated Armenians on the Republic Day celebrated on May 28. His congratulatory message reads:

“From the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin we extend greetings and blessings to our entire people, congratulating them on the festive occasion of the First Republic Day.

This year we are celebrating the Republic Day in a difficult and depressing situation for our country, once again reflecting on the reminiscences of the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia.

Our people, who suffered the bitter blows of the genocide more than 100 years ago, also faced great challenges in defending their existence in the eastern part of their homeland, however did not retreat and fought bravely in the May heroic battles, restoring the native state.

The First Republic did not survive for a long time, but it became a visible guarantor of an independent statehood, which inspired the further victories of the revival of our people.

Today, we are concerned about the problems facing our homeland, the ongoing encroachments on our borders, and the safe and secure life of our people.

However, we believe that with the victorious spirit of the May heroic battles, our people, with the help of God, will find the strength to recover from this ordeal, and through joint efforts, strengthen our homeland, reinforce the statehood, and build the bright future of the Armenian people.

May God grant peace to the whole world, to our country and people, and under His insufficient graces will empower us to achieve our national goals, our aspirations for a secure and prosperous life.”

