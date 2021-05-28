Bob Menendez: Azerbaijan’s aggression only exacerbates already heightened tensions

The Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez condemned the capture of six Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces.

“I unequivocally condemn the recent capture of Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces. Azerbaijan’s aggression only exacerbates already heightened tensions. I demand the soldiers’ swift return”, the Senator wrote on Twitter.

To remind, early in the morning of May 27, six servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia were surrounded and captured by the Azerbaijani armed forces while carrying out engineering works in the bordering area of ​​Gegharkunik region.

Panorama.AM