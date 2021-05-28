Armenian Defense Ministry denies firing at Nakhichevan

The Defense Ministry of Armenia on Friday denied Azerbaijani reports alleging Armenia opened fire in the direction of Nakhichevan, as a result of which an Azerbaijani soldier was wounded as “yet another blatant lie”.

“The Armenian armed forces did not open fire in the direction of Nakhichevan,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Apparently, the reasons for the injury of the Azerbaijani soldier should be sought in the quality of the interpersonal relations of the Azerbaijani army servicemen and in discipline-related issues,” the statement reads.

Panorama.AM