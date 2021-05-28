Armenia should reconsider participatin in Istanbul Convention – Robert Kocharyan

“Many countries around the world have not adopted the Istanbul Convention. This was not the case when we were forced to adopt it. This was the case when a group of people here wanted another group outside of the country to like them,” Armenia’s ex-President, the leader of “Armenia” pre-election bloc Robert Kocharyan said on Friday when asked to share his opinion on the Istanbul convention.

“Yes, that should be reconsidered,” Kocharyan said, adding those advocating for adoption of the Convention sometimes make decision and sign documents, including joining Conventions, that are ‘against our national interests and have no touch with our national identity.’

To note, Armenia signed the Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence better known as Istanbul Convention in 2018, however, the parliament has not ratified the document.

Panorama.AM