Six soldiers captivated in Armenia’s Gegharkunik as border standoff with Azerbaijan continues

Six servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia were cordoned off and captivated by Azerbaijani troops this morning as part of reported engineering activities in the vicinity of a military unit post at a border section of the Gegharkunik region.

In an official press statement released after incident the Ministry of Defense said that all the necessary measures are being taken towards returning the soldiers.

Tert