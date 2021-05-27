Ombudsman proposes to include Verishen and Akner villages in the list of border communities

The Human Rights Defender Mr. Arman Tatoyan presented proposals to the Government on the improvement of the social rights of the residents of the Verishen and Akner villages of Armenia. the Ombudsman’s office reported on Thursday.

According to the source, the Defender proposed to the Government to include Vernishen and Akner villages in the list of border communities of Armenia.

The results of the discussions held with the residents of Vernishen and Akner villages of the enlarged Community of Goris and its Head on May 14 was takin into consideration in the written justifications for the proposal.

This issue is relevant, taking into consideration the illegal incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the area of the Black Lake of Armenia, in the direction of Vernishen and Akner villages, as well as their violations of the rights of the border residents of Armenia, and their regular provocations threatening those rights.

According to the source, the residents of Akner raised an important issue related to the fact that around 150 residents of the village cannot make use of the land (pastures and hayfields) allocated to them, only for the reason that they are not recognized as residents of a border community, despite the fact that since 2012, those lands are located in the administrative territory of Karahundj village community which is recognized as a border village.

It appears that to be a beneficiary of the assistance provided to the border communities of Armenia, being a resident of the given community is taken into consideration. Meanwhile, there are certain social privileges that are granted for carrying out activities within the administrative borders of the given community, the aim of which is to promote those activities (cultivation of lands, organization of production, trade through commercial facilities, etc.) and exempt them from taxes.

Therefore, this issue was also presented to the Government of Armenia, and the issue of including the residents who, have been using the pastures and hayfields located in the administrative territory of Karahundj village community which is recognized as a border village since 2012, and grant them privileges until Akner is included in the list of border communities.

These issues were also privately presented to the Human Rights Defender by the Head of the enlarged Community of Goris, the source said.

