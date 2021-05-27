Medical Group to Present Program on Healing Power of Music

BOSTON — The Armenian American Medical Association of Boston (AAMA) will host the “Healing Power of Music” virtual event, bridging music and medicine. This virtual event will take place on Thursday June 3 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and will be streamed live. Registrants will have access to the event venue for up to a month following the airing.

A key goal of this event is to help bring inspiration and healing the communities after a challenging year for us as Americans, healthcare professionals and Armenians. Those tuning in will experience a program that is designed to stimulate both heart and mind.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Lisa Wong, who is the associate co-director of the Arts and Humanities Initiative at Harvard Medical School. Based on her celebrated book, Scales to Scalpels, Dr. Wong, as the former president of the Longwood Symphony Orchestra, will explore the very intimate interplay between music, patient healing and the very way medicine might be practiced.

The program will host special musical appearances by Isabel Bayrakdarian (opera singer), Narek Hakhnazaryan (cellist), and the Little Singers of Armenia (children’s choir). Bayrakdarian will in fact premier a new collection of songs of healing and lullabies that she has recorded and shared exclusively with the AAMA.

During the program a special discussion by music therapists will highlight the latest research on music’s effect on healing and medicine. Other special guests are expected too.

This event is free and open to the public; however, prior registration is required at:

https://www.engagez.net/node/872614/eventregistration

Please see attached flyer for more details.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator