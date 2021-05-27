Exhibition-concert “Artshakh children” to take place at Yerevan Modern Art Museum

An exhibition-concert named “Artsakh children” will take place on May 29 at Yerevan Modern Art Museum to feature the works of the children from Artsakh. During the exhibition, Luse choir led by choirmaster Emma Harutyunyan will perform for the first time in Yerevan.

It is reported that since January 2021, Artsakh children were given an opportunity to attend free painting classes at Henrik Igityan National Centre for Aesthetics. The project was implemented with the support of Artuyt and ItaliaPerArtsakh funded by the Armenian community in Italy.

The classes were delivered by RA Honored Art Worker of Armenia Sona Balayan.

Panorama.AM