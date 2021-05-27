Azerbaijan says 6 Armenian soldiers arrested over border crossing

Relations between the two countries remain strained following last year’s war over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday that six Armenian servicemen were detained as they attempted to cross the border.

According to the Azeri army, an “intelligence-sabotage group” of Armenian soldiers tried to cross to the other side at around 3 a.m. local time (0700 UTC).

Armenia had accused Azerbaijan of firing at Armenian positions earlier this week. Azerbaijan denied the accusation.

In November, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a Russian-brokered deal to end the military conflict over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

On Tuesday, An Armenian soldier was killed in a border shootout with Azerbaijani forces, according to Armenia’s Defense Ministry.

