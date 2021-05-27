Armenia’s acting Defense Minister visiting Moscow

The acting Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan is on a visit to Moscow, the Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defense and Security Andranik Kocharyan told reporters on Thursday.

“The defense minister is paying an important working visit as part of our military-political cooperation. The minister will come and to disclose additional details where relevant,” said Kocharyan, commenting on the latest news of the capture of six Armenian soldiers by the Azerbaijani servicemen.

Panorama.AM