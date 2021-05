Armenian Defense Ministry releases names of captivated soldiers

The Ministry of Defense has released the names of the six Armenian servicemen reported to have been taken captive by Azerbaijan at the border section of the Gegharkunik region on Thursday.

A. N. Abgaryan

I. A. Sargsyan

V. V. Sargsyan

B. S. Ohanyan

A. G. Budoyan

V. O. Rafaelyan

The Ministry warns that the reports by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense that the soldiers were on that country’s territory when being taken captive are absolutely untrue.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2021/05/27/mod/3625158