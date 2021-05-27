Armenia applies to ECHR to ensure the fundamental human rights of six Armenian prisoners captured by Azerbaijani forces

The Republic of Armenia has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) with the purpose to ensure respect of the fundamental human rights of six Armenian prisoners of war, the Representative of Armenia before ECHR reported on Thursday.

“The Office of the Representative of Armenia before the ECtHR has submitted request to the European Court of Human Rights to indicate interim measures under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court against Azerbaijan in the name of the individuals taken as prisoners of war while carrying out engineering works in the bordering area of the Gegharkunik region early in the morning on 27 May 2021,” the source said, adding the submitted request aims to ensure respect of the captives’ rights to life and prohibition of torture envisaged by the European Convention on Human Rights.

Panorama.AM