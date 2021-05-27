23 parties, 4 alliances to run for Armenian parliament in June

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) has published the list of the political forces joining the campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary election.

Twenty-three political parties and four alliances submitted their election runners’ lists and other necessary registration documents as of 6:00 pm on Wednesday, the announced deadline for such applications.

Political alliances:

Armenia

Free Fatherland

I Have the Honor

Shirinyan-Babajanyan Alliance of Democrat

Parties:

Civil Contract

Just Armenia

Republic

Pan-Armenian National Statehood

Prosperous Armenia

Armenian Fatherland

National Agenda

Christian Democratic Party

European Party of Armenia

Citizen’s Decision (social-democratic party)

Our Home is Armenia

National Democratic Pole

United Fatherland

5165 National Conservative Movement

Bright Armenia

Verelk (Ascent)

Freedom Party

Liberal Party

Armenian National Congress

Sovereign Armenia

Zartonk (Awakening, a national Christian party)

Democratic Party of Armenia

Armenian Eagles: United Armenia

According to the CEC timetable, the established deadline for the registration of the parties and alliances running for election is 6:00pm, May 31.

Tert