23 parties, 4 alliances to run for Armenian parliament in June

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) has published the list of the political forces joining the campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary election.
Twenty-three political parties and four alliances submitted their election runners’ lists and other necessary registration documents as of 6:00 pm on Wednesday, the announced deadline for such applications.
Political alliances:
Armenia
Free Fatherland
I Have the Honor
Shirinyan-Babajanyan Alliance of Democrat
Parties:
Civil Contract
Just Armenia
Republic
Pan-Armenian National Statehood
Prosperous Armenia
Armenian Fatherland
National Agenda
Christian Democratic Party
European Party of Armenia
Citizen’s Decision (social-democratic party)
Our Home is Armenia
National Democratic Pole
United Fatherland
5165 National Conservative Movement
Bright Armenia
Verelk (Ascent)
Freedom Party
Liberal Party
Armenian National Congress
Sovereign Armenia
Zartonk (Awakening, a national Christian party)
Democratic Party of Armenia
Armenian Eagles: United Armenia
According to the CEC timetable, the established deadline for the registration of the parties and alliances running for election is 6:00pm, May 31.
Yorumlar kapatıldı.