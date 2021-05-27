 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

23 parties, 4 alliances to run for Armenian parliament in June

2021-05-27

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) has published the list of the political forces joining the campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary election.

Twenty-three political parties and four alliances submitted their election runners’ lists and other necessary registration documents as of 6:00 pm on Wednesday, the announced deadline for such applications.

Political alliances:

Armenia

Free Fatherland

I Have the Honor

Shirinyan-Babajanyan Alliance of Democrat

Parties:

Civil Contract

Just Armenia

Republic

Pan-Armenian National Statehood

Prosperous Armenia

Armenian Fatherland

National Agenda

Christian Democratic Party

European Party of Armenia

Citizen’s Decision (social-democratic party)

Our Home is Armenia

National Democratic Pole

United Fatherland

5165 National Conservative Movement

Bright Armenia

Verelk (Ascent)

Freedom Party

Liberal Party

Armenian National Congress

Sovereign Armenia

Zartonk (Awakening, a national Christian party)

Democratic Party of Armenia

Armenian Eagles: United Armenia

According to the CEC timetable, the established deadline for the registration of the parties and alliances running for election is 6:00pm, May 31.

Tert

