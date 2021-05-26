Zhoghovurd: Armenian Supreme Patriarch set to visit Artsakh for first time sincelast year’s war

Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II will be in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) from June 3 to 6 on what is described as his first trip to the country after the 44-day war last autumn.

Citing its sources, the paper says that the Supreme Patriarch is scheduled to have a range of meetings, as well as serve a joint liturgy with prayers for the peace and well-being of the two Armenian republics.

The visit is thought to be unprecedented given that very few Armenian officials have travelled to Artsakh ever since. Even Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan have not been there after the fighting, claims the paper.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2021/05/26/zhoghovurd/3624219