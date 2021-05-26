Pashinyan briefs Iran’s Zarif on situation along Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday briefed Iran’s foreign minister on the situation along Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan as he met him in his office in Yerevan to discuss bilateral interstate affairs.

The negotiations with Mohammad Javad Zarif focused, in particular, on specific steps towards resolving the border crisis caused by the Azerbaijani troops’ recent invasion. The Iranian official affirmed his country’s interest in ensuring regional peace, and maintaining and ensuring Armenia’s territorial integrity.

According to a press release by the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the sides also discussed opportunities of future economic cooperation. Emphasizing the importance of the developing ties as part of the Natural Gas for Electricity project, they particularly stressed the urgency of extending its timeframes to increase the volumes of electric power and natural gas supply. The two officials also considered plans for launching joint infrastructure projects and expanding ties in education and culture.

Meantime they exchanged thoughts over future efforts towards ensuring regional stability, and peace and establishing close interstate cooperation to that effect.

The Iranian top diplomat started his visit to Armenia on Wednesday morning. Earlier today, he had a meeting with Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Tert