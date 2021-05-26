Iran, Armenia ready to reduce road toll

Adamnejad said Iran stresses the importance of promoting international transportation and transit, as well as developing infrastructures and transportation facilities.

He called for removing limitations in transportation sector.

Iran is ready for accelerating removing restrictions and facilitating trucks travels at common borders.

Meanwhile, Hovhannisyan vowed to renovate Meghri border terminal and facilitate transportation between two countries

He noted that renovating and building new roads are important for the Armenian government.

He hoped for Iran’s membership in Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) aiming to take more advantage of transit merits.

He expressed Armenia’s readiness for expanding cooperation with Iran in customs and tax sectors.

