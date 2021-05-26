Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Azerbaijan’s blatant armed encroachment on sovereign territory of Armenia

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia on Tuesday issued a statement on the death of an Armenian soldier as a result of Azerbaijani shootings on Armenia-Azerbaijan border in Gegharkunik Province. The full text of the statement is provided below.

“On May 25, Armenian serviceman, junior sergeant Gevorg Khurshudyan was fatally wounded by the fire of the armed units of Azerbaijan in the direction of the Upper Shorzha in Gegharkunik Province of the Republic of Armenia.

We strongly condemn the blatant armed encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia – the UN member state, which is a violation of the norms of international law.

Despite calls from the international community, Azerbaijan refuses to withdraw its armed forces from the sovereign territory of Armenia, by further escalating the situation and undermining regional security and stability. The hostilities carried out by Azerbaijan in the sovereign territory of Armenia give the right to the Republic of Armenia to undertake the necessary and adequate steps to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity and to ensure the security of its population.

It’s noteworthy that Azerbaijan tries to cover up these illegal military activities in the territory of Armenia by disseminating disinformation. The Armenian side is ready to engage in an international investigation to find out all the circumstances of this fatal incident.”

Panorama.AM