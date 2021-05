FM Zarif meets Armenian prime minister

Zarif who has traveled to South Caucasus to pay visits to Azerbaijan and Armenia arrived at Yerevan in the second leg of his trip.

He first met Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian.

Iran’s top diplomat also just had a meeting with Pashinyan, in which the two officials exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues.

Zarif is also expected to meet Armenia’s President Armen Sargsyan.

IRNA