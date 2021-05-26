CSTO reacts to Pashinyan’s criticism of the security bloc

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) took note of the statements made by acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan during the Q/A session in the parliament, CSTO Spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov has told Ria Novosty news agency.

“We have taken note of the remarks made by Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol PAshinyan. Works continue according to instructions of the CSTO Council Chairman Emomali Rahmon,” Zainetdinov added.

To remind, earlier Nikol Pashinyan stated at parliament that if the CSTO mechanisms fail to respond to Azerbaijan’s encroachment against the sovereign territory of Armenia, the country does not rule out applying to the UN Security Council to resolve the issue. Pashinyan also noted that Armenia is not satisfied with the ‘speed of the actions’ taken by CSTO to address the matter, adding the organisation has not expressed a clear position over the issue.

Panorama.AM