Artur Vanetsyan leads the proportional list of “Salute of Honor and Respect” pre-election bloc

Armenia’s former Chief of the National Security Service, the leader of “Homeland” party Artur Vanetsyan leads the list of ‘Salute of Honor and Respect’ pre-election bloc for snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20.

“Both the electoral list submitted to the Central Electoral Commission and the members of the executive branch in case we come to power is quite competitive and is comprised of best representatives of Armenia’s cadres reserve,” Sos Hakobyan, the Spokesperson of the pre-election bloc told reporters on Wednesday, as he visited the Central Electoral Commission to submit the electoral list of their political force.

In Hakobyan’s words, the list is quite representative and has united both young politicians as well as people with experience in state service.

Anna Mkrtchyan, another member of the bloc informed that representatives of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Eduard Sharmazanov and Armen Ashotyan are not included in the list by their choice, however they would actively participate in the pre-election works of the bloc.

Sos Hakobyan next read out the top 10 candidates of the bloc list which runs as follows:

Artur Vanetsyan Taron Margaryan Anna Mkrtchyan Ishkhan Zakaryan Hayk Mamijanyan Taught Tovmasyan Martun Grigoryan Tigran Abrahamyan Tehmine Vardanyan

10.Arman Sahakyan

Hakobyan also informed that the pre-election programme of the bloc is in the stage of completion developed by leading specialists from various spheres.

Panorama.AM