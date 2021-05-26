Armenian, Iranian FMs stress imperative of maintaining regional stability and peace

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry has released details from the meeting of caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif held in Yerevan on May 26.

The ministry told Armenpress that the two FMs firstly held a private talk which was followed by an extended format meeting.

The Armenian and Iranian ministers touched upon the centuries-old bilateral relations, stating that they are based on mutual trust and respect, which are an imperative of achieving peace and stability in the region.

Touching upon the multilateral cooperation prospects, the Armenian and Iranian FMs praised the partnership between the two states in areas of mutual interest, as well as their readiness to further expand it, which, they said, is evidenced by the top-level mutual visits, regular talks between the sectoral representatives and the inter-agency consultations.

“Armenia attaches importance to the high-level political dialogue with Iran, the close commercial ties and the cooperation in the fields of mutual interest. In recent period quite active contacts are taking place between the sectoral representatives of our countries”, caretaker FM Aivazian said.

Then the two ministers discussed issues relating to the regional security and stability.

Introducing the situation caused by the recent incursion of the Azerbaijani servicemen into some border provinces of Armenia, Ara Aivazian emphasized the impermissibility and unacceptability of any encroachment against Armenia’s sovereign territory.

Both sides stressed the strict imperative of maintaining regional stability and peace.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

