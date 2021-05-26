Ara Aivazian: Encouraged by sense of impunity, Azerbaijan is trying to create new geopolitical realities

The Azerbaijani encroachment on Armenia’s territorial integrity directly stems from the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the people of Artsakh in 2020, Armenia’s caretaker Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Yerevan on Wednesday.

“Undoubtedly, this encroachment on Armenia’s territorial integrity is a direct consequence of the war unleashed on September 27 last year by Azerbaijan against the people of Artsakh, their right to self-determination and life, as well as the inadequate international and regional response to Azerbaijan’s actions towards endangering regional peace,” he said.

“Encouraged by the sense of impunity, Azerbaijan is trying to create new geopolitical realities which do not proceed from the interests of countries concerned in regional stability. In these conditions, the dialogue with our regional partners is more than important,” Aivazian underlined.

Panorama.AM