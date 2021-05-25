Southern California Armenian Democrats Meet with Congresswoman Katie Porter

GLENDALE—In May 2021, Southern California Armenian Democrats hosted a community forum with U.S. Representative Katie Porter. The event was a part of a series titled “SCAD Meets” hosted by SCAD Orange County Chapter President Dr. Kev Abazajian. “SCAD Meets” is a series of monthly community meetings with different community leaders and representatives.

“Armenian-Americans are a vibrant part of Southern California’s diversity. It was great to connect with the Southern California Armenian Democrats to hear their priorities and to share my path and my experiences in Congress with them. They know that the Armenian-American cause is a just cause, and they have a strong advocate in me,” said Congresswoman Porter.

“It was excellent to see the turnout of the Armenian-American Democratic community in Orange County, as well as Los Angeles, in the remote format that makes these long-distance meetings more accessible. Rep. Porter stands up to powerful special interests and does what’s just and right, for the Armenian-American community and beyond. I was proud to have the chance to facilitate many Armenian-Americans meeting her and learning about her and her priorities,” said Dr. Kev Abazajian, President of SCAD Orange County Chapter.

Congresswoman Katie Porter represents the 45th Congressional District in Orange County, California. In the 2018 elections, Porter ran for the United States House of Representatives against two-term incumbent Republican Mimi Walters in California’s 45th congressional district. She defeated Walters to become the first Democrat to represent the 45th district or its predecessors since it was created in 1953. Rep. Porter believes our democracy and government should reflect the people of America and serve their needs, not special interests or corporate donors. As a progressive, she’s a leader in the fight to protect taxpayers and crackdown on waste, fraud, and abuse. In Congress, she’s a key voice for ending political corruption, increasing government transparency, and holding leaders of both parties accountable. Rep. Porter is a single mom of three school-aged kids. She lives with her family in Irvine, California.

Past “SCAD Meets” events include meetings with Congressman Adam Schiff, Michigan House of Representatives Mari Manoogian, and CA State Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks.

Southern California Armenian Democrats is the first and the most prominent Armenian American Democratic Club in California and U.S., working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout California. SCAD’s goals are to represent the collective Armenian-American viewpoint on matters and policies of the Democratic Party, increase and strengthen the number of Armenian-American Democrats, influence and guide California State policy on matters of interest to the Armenian-American community, and maintain the viability of our free institutions.

