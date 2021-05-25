Construction Underway on UNLV’s New Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine Building

LAS VEGAS—Adroushan Andy Armenian met with Dr. Marc J. Kahn, M.D., Dean of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Medicine, which was recently named after Las Vegas philanthropist Kirk Kerkorian. The meeting took place on Monday, May 24.

Dr. Kahn is a hematologist and medical oncologist by training. Prior to joining UNLV in April 2020, he was the Senior Associate Dean at Tulane University’s School of Medicine.

The meeting provided the opportunity to inform Dr. Kahn of the developments regarding the Las Vegas Armenian-American community during the past two decades, including the establishment of both St. Garabed and St. Geragos Churches.

Dr. Kahn and Andy also discussed medical education in the Republic of Armenia, specifically collaboration opportunities with the Yerevan State Medical University and with the American University of Armenia.

Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV received full accreditation by LCME in February 2021 and had the charter graduating class of 50 doctors earlier this May. Currently, there are 240 students and 150 faculty physicians. The medical school in Las Vegas will help address the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in Southern Nevada.

The construction of the building that will bear the Kirk Kerkorian name broke ground in October 2020. The five-story, 135,000 square-foot building is due for completion in 2022 at a cost of $150 million.

Asbarez