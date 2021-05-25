Commemorating the Legacy of Vartan Gregorian

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace had no better friend over the past two decades than Vartan Gregorian. Over and over again, as we attempted new phases of institutional growth and innovation, he was there to help. In every case, he started by listening carefully to our ideas and plans and then challenged us to sharpen our thinking, aim higher, and strive for deeper impact. And then after we did our best to respond to his probing questions, he followed through with invaluable support on multiple planes—resources, contacts, and ideas.

Intellectualism is a word that the Washington policy community nervously avoids. As president of the Carnegie Corporation of New York, Vartan embodied the very best of what that word can mean, and he helped instill it in us—an appreciation for research that goes deep, insists on originality, pays adequate dues to culture and history, and doesn’t stop until it finds genuine analytical and practical traction. His influence shaped the Carnegie Endowment’s work across manifold domains. That includes the Middle East, of course, given his profound personal ties to the region, but also extends to our work on Russia and the rest of the former Soviet Union, on China, and on thematic issues like nuclear security and democracy that are fundamental to the larger quest for international peace.

His influence on us was profound, but his touch was thoughtful and light. Every Carnegie Endowment scholar who had the privilege of contact with him always remarked on his extraordinary kindness and grace. He showed us that it is possible to have a tremendous impact on the world not by breaking down doors and forcing a path but by opening doors and creating an inspirational journey.

For this short memorial publication, I asked several of the endowment’s scholars who knew Vartan well to offer some reflections on his influence on their work and on themselves. The short essays here are just a small sample of the much larger story of friendship, support, and inspiration that defined Vartan’s many gifts to the Carnegie Endowment.

Thomas Carothers, Interim President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Paul Haenle

Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair

Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy

I first met Vartan Gregorian in 2012 when I was invited to return from Beijing to brief the Carnegie Corporation Board of Trustees on the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center’s progress in its first two years. Vartan was gracious, engaged, and generous with his advice on how to build on the achievements we had made in Beijing. The support of Vartan Gregorian and the Carnegie Corporation of New York has been vital to the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center’s subsequent successes as well.

While contributing generous financial backing, Vartan and the Carnegie Corporation also stewarded the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center’s collaborations with the endowment’s other global centers in advancing and diffusing knowledge while promoting understanding of the world’s most pressing challenges. During the eleven years that the Carnegie Corporation has supported Carnegie-Tsinghua, the center has become a highly sought-after resource for government officials, diplomats, international relations experts, and business leaders in China and the broader global community. In the spirit of the Carnegie Corporation’s mission to build a more secure, peaceful, and prosperous world, the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center has worked to advance constructive and innovative solutions to challenges surrounding U.S.-China relations, nuclear nonproliferation, and China’s evolving role in the world.

One project that exemplified Vartan’s and the Carnegie Corporation’s mission to build international understanding was a flagship cross-center paper led by Carnegie-Tsinghua on China’s infrastructure financing through the Belt and Road Initiative. Co-written by Chinese, Russian, and U.S. scholars, the April 2019 paper presents diverse perspectives on the international divides over and reactions to China’s most ambitious international development initiative. The paper has had a global impact, drawing attention from policy experts around the world and from major international news outlets. It was also one of the most read papers that Carnegie published that year. Vartan’s and the Carnegie Corporation’s continued backing made the publication possible, and their commitment to constructive dialogue helped to bolster the paper’s analytical depth.

Vartan was a remarkable man whose life and legacy inspired so many of us at the Carnegie Endowment. We will always be grateful for the support that the Carnegie Corporation provided the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center under his leadership, and the center will continue to carry out its mission of promoting international peace in accordance with his ideas and ideals.

George Perkovich

Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini Chair

Vice President for Studies

I met Vartan Gregorian in May 1991 when he was president of Brown University and I was a young director of the W. Alton Jones Foundation grant-making program on preventing nuclear war. Vartan was hosting a meeting at Brown with Eduard Shevardnadze, the foreign minister of the (soon to collapse) Soviet Union, and I was star-struck by all the notable attendees. Somehow, Vartan took the time to personally welcome me, wrapping both his hands around mine in a warm greeting, beaming his delighted smile.

He never stopped. Over the decades, when our paths reconnected as he assumed the presidency of the Carnegie Corporation, it was always with the same warm handshake and joyous smile.

Vartan was animated by a love of life, a love of humanity, and the dignity of doing good works. He was not naïve. His love and joy emerged in full recognition of the violence and predation that afflict society. He just devoted his talents and drive to making things better rather than fixating on how they had become bad.

Early in the presidency of Donald Trump, a group of about ten grantees and Carnegie Corporation staff were meeting at the corporation’s offices to explore what could be done to revive U.S.-Russian arms control. Vartan listened for a while and then suggested a couple of ideas for bringing Russian and U.S. scientists together to work on a common problem and to demonstrate good will and the capacity to rise above our differences. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, I’ve often thought of Vartan’s wisdom and the need to try to infuse it in U.S.-Russian relations, notwithstanding the grievances that can be invoked by all sides.

One way we celebrate Vartan’s legacy here is to reproduce the agenda of each Carnegie Endowment Nuclear Policy Conference since 1997. The Carnegie Corporation has been the longest-standing core supporter of these conferences, and Vartan often attended them. He appreciated, particularly, the importance of providing a venue for an entire international field of experts to network and for young scholars and policy professionals to interact with veterans.

Glancing through these agendas now will stimulate various thoughts and reflections. For me, a major takeaway is that the central challenges of preventing nuclear war persist, and there are no tidy, durable solutions to most of them. Nuclear war has not occurred since 1945, and only one country (North Korea) has cheated on the 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and acquired nuclear weapons. Nuclear deterrence may explain the absence of mass-scale war, but if these weapons are so effective then many other states should be expected to want them, too. Something more than deterrence magic must explain why more proliferation has not occurred. The Carnegie Corporation bet that talented and informed people working steadily to advise and nudge governments to prevent proliferation and promote diplomacy and arms control could help. Vartan invested his wisdom and élan to ensure that successive generations receive durable financial and moral support to do so.

The second commemoration is of Vartan’s scholarly and personal interest in South Asia and his support of in-depth research and policy analysis. Vartan ensured that Toby Dalton and I would have adequate support to enable us to complete our book, Not War, Not Peace? Motivating Pakistan to Prevent Cross-Border Terrorism, which Oxford University Press published in 2016. We reprint here the final pages of that book whose predictions and prognoses hold up rather well. India and Pakistan have not made peace and, indeed, have taken turns for the worst in their governance, but they have also recognized that they would gain nothing meaningful from war. I would like to think that Vartan would smile and focus on the positive—that the drive for survival and well-being is more widely shared than the drive for destruction.

Karim Sadjadpour

Senior Fellow

Middle East Program

I first met Vartan Gregorian in 2006 in Istanbul at a conference convened by the Aspen Institute’s Congressional program, which brought together Republican and Democratic members of Congress to discuss U.S. national interests and the Middle East. Vartan’s unique background and personality made him a human bridge, and this was one of hundreds of initiatives that he supported throughout his life to try and foster understanding both within and between nations. Although I was just beginning my career, he greeted me with the same warmth and deference that he did the most senior members of Congress.

As an Armenian born into a Turkic region in Iran who spent his formative years studying in Beirut, Vartan had a unique understanding of the peoples and cultures of the Middle East. He was proud of his Armenian identity but inherently cosmopolitan. “There were different cultures,” he wrote in his memoir, “but only one tammadon (civilization). Every nation and culture made a contribution to that and had been doing so throughout history. Scholarship, science, and progress were universal.”

Vartan and I shared an affinity for our common Iranian cultural heritage, and he viewed Iran with the sensibility of a historian. “Iran’s greatest strength,” he wrote in a 2009 essay, “has not derived from its arms or material wealth alone but from its rich and resilient culture. For centuries, Iran conquered and in turn was conquered by many invading armies, including Greeks, Arabs, Turks, and Mongols. Yet, the invaders were ultimately won over by Iranian culture, which, in effect, made them its converts and brought about the continual rejuvenation of the Iranian state.”

Vartan long supported my work on contemporary Iran and U.S. policy toward the Middle East, including a 2019 Time magazine (international) cover story on Iran’s supreme leader, a 2018 Carnegie Endowment report on Iran’s cyber activities, and regular essays in the Atlantic. Yet when we met, he rarely wanted to discuss politics. He loved telling stories and could easily switch between his boyhood adventures in Tabriz to his private conversations with heads of state. Vartan exhibited mentorship and leadership by example, and there was often a subtle message in these anecdotes. He had experienced both great hardship and great success in his lifetime, which endowed him with a unique sense of empathy, humility, and gratitude.

Vartan was both a proud Armenian and a proud American who had an enormous respect and appreciation for the United States. On more than one occasion, he cited for me Andrew Carnegie’s observation that “There is no class so intensely patriotic, so wildly devoted to the Republic as the naturalized citizen and his child, for little does the native-born citizen know of the value of rights which have never been denied.”

Vartan loved quoting the great Persian poets, and after the death of his beloved wife Clare in 2018, he took comfort in a poem by Rumi. “Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation.” Vartan lived a life of the mind with enormous heart and soul; I hope the army of admirers he leaves behind also take comfort in Rumi’s words.

Dmitri Trenin

Director

Carnegie Moscow Center

Vartan Gregorian was an exceptional personality in many ways. An ethnic Armenian born in Iran, he rose to become one of America’s leading intellectuals and philanthropists. While he was very proud of being an American, he cared very much for the people of Armenia, a country he visited regularly. He combined a sharp intellect with inimitable personal warmth.

His whole life, he dealt with books, writing them or working among them as New York City’s librarian-in-chief, but his real interest was people. Vartan was genuinely interested in those he met. He was generous with sharing his thoughts, but above all he listened, seeking to learn from others. He will be most fondly remembered—not only for what he was, but equally for who he was.

I first met Vartan in 1996 in Rome where the Carnegie Corporation was supporting the first meeting between U.S. and Russian lawmakers under the auspices of the Aspen Congressional program. I have met him many times since. I was always struck by how passionately Vartan cared about and worked for international understanding. Having been born a mere decade after the Armenian Genocide, having lived as a young adult through the Second World War and then having spent four decades in the Cold War environment, he was determined to contribute to peace—along the lines set by Andrew Carnegie and in his own practical ways.

Vartan was particularly supportive of fostering better U.S.-Russian relations through better understanding and innovative ideas. The Carnegie Corporation has been the biggest external contributor to the Carnegie Moscow Center since its founding in 1994. Although U.S.-Russian relations have been recently sinking to ever lower depths, he refused to give up. He was not an idealist, much less a naïve person—given his background—but he always took the longer view. His legacy will certainly be revered, but it must always be built upon by those whom he inspired, encouraged, and supported.

To commemorate his legacy, I share two short pieces analyzing relations between Russia and the EU and between Russia and the United States that offer ideas on a way forward in the difficult circumstances of the present. Both were written in the spring of 2021 with the support of the Carnegie Corporation.

Thomas de Waal

Senior Fellow

Carnegie Europe

Vartan Gregorian was not just the president of the Carnegie Corporation for twenty-four years. He was also the acknowledged head of the modern Carnegie family, a group of institutions all founded by Andrew Carnegie in the early years of the twentieth century to further the cause of international peace and global education.

In fatherly fashion, as the Carnegie Corporation’s president, Vartan convened Carnegie family gatherings in New York. He inspired and funded what became known as Peacebuilding Conversations in The Hague and New York, bringing together brilliant minds and committed individuals to discuss how to keep alight the flame of Carnegie’s mission to build international peace.

The early twenty-first century, with its great power contestation, has many disturbing echoes of the first years of the twentieth century, when Andrew Carnegie endowed these institutions and built the Hague Peace Palace.

After the 2018 Peacebuilding Conversations in The Hague, I proposed the idea of a collection of essays a century on from Andrew Carnegie’s death to discuss where the search for international peace stood.

Vartan and the Carnegie Corporation were natural donors and supporters of this endeavor. In 2019, the Carnegie Endowment published the essays in a collection entitled Think Peace. Former Carnegie Endowment president Bill Burns wrote the foreword. The Hague Peace Palace lent me their very own Bernard Bot, the former Dutch foreign minister, as one of the authors. Jay Winter, historian of the First World War and of the Carnegie Endowment’s early years, provided the century-long perspective.

The essays were launched in New York at the next round of Peacebuilding Conversations in September 2019, following a conversation on world affairs between Bill Burns and Hillary Clinton introduced by Vartan. The discussion was intense and serious, every bit in the spirit of the Carnegie tradition.

That was sadly my last encounter with Vartan. He was truly one of a kind, with intellectual powers, huge personal charm, and a global network of friends that were unmatched. I always felt that the unforgettable smile behind the beard was that of a wise wizard, performing real-life magic to change the world.

Maha Yahya

Director

Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

I met Vartan Gregorian six years ago at the Carnegie Corporation offices and was struck by his genuine interest and profound empathy for the challenges facing the people and countries of the Middle East and North Africa. His eyes simply twinkled with kindness but also with humor.

For us at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, Vartan’s legacy is synonymous with our ideals and aspirations as a Beirut-based organization striving to cultivate a deeper understanding of this region’s diverse traditions and rich heritage, and to highlight its connections with the world. In this quest, he was relentless, even in the most difficult of times. Only a year after the 9/11 attacks, as the War on Terror’s binary and narrow view of the Islamic world dominated public opinion debates, he published Islam: A Mosaic, Not a Monolith. In it, he sheds light not only on the diversity of Islam and Muslims, their denominations, and their subgroups but also on their interconnections with other world religions and ideas.

Thanks to the Carnegie Corporation’s support under his leadership, the center was able to undertake a project on political Islam that built on his legacy and aimed to explore the transformations that Islamist groups (across national, ethnic, sectarian, and doctrinal divides) underwent after the Arab Spring. The project’s goal was to offer multiple, nuanced perspectives of how the varied Islamist movements have navigated governance challenges, transnational ties, and tribal politics over this past decade. This analysis has provided decisionmakers, researchers, and the broader public with a more nuanced understanding of political and societal dynamics at a historically critical juncture for the countries of the Middle East and North Africa and the place of political Islam in this process. This project culminated in two printed volumes dedicated to Vartan and his memory entitled A Restless Revival: Political Islam After the 2011 Uprisings. In a similar vein, the center’s current Carnegie Corporation grant continues to seek to shed light on the political, societal, economic, and cultural dynamics of cross-border conflicts across the region. This research will culminate in a book published by Palgrave entitled Margin Calls: How Border Peripheries Are Changing the Nature of Arab States. We will long remember Vartan as a man with a remarkable legacy and an admirable dedication to support human understanding and its place in contemporary politics.

