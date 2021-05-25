Armenian soldier killed in Azerbaijani shooting

An Armenian contract serviceman identified as V. Hovhannisyan (born in 1989) was fatally wounded in Azerbaijani cross-border shooting, the Defense Ministry of Armenia reported on Tuesday.

The soldier was killed during a firefight which started after the Azerbaijani troops had opened fire at the Verin Shorzha border area of Gegharkunik Province.

The Defense Ministry expresses its deep condolences to Hovhannisyan’s family, friends and fellow soldiers.

The situation is under control at the moment, with no more gunshots reported.

Panorama.AM