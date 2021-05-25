Armenian MP: Many families with young children unable to ‘earn their daily bread’ today

Many Armenians, whose vehicles were damaged or destroyed during last year’s war, are unable to “earn their daily bread” today, independent lawmaker Sofia Hovsepyan said at the parliament on Tuesday.

“Today, many families with young children are not able to earn their daily bread, because, for instance, their Kamaz vehicle, which they used to earn living, has been destroyed due to the war, while the government delays making a respective decision,” she said, referring to the issue of compensation for the vehicles of civilians damaged during the war.

Incidentally, Hovsepyan quitted the ruling My Step faction in early 2021.

She said several dozen cars were damaged during the war, adding for many people they were the only source of daily income. “God knows when the interdepartmental commission will be set up to resolve the problem,” the MP said.

Hovsepyan said every day he receives calls from residents of Armenia’s regions concerning the use of individuals’ property during the war and compensation for damage.

The lawmaker said she last received a response letter from the government a month ago, while a citizen who applied to the Ministry of Defense following her call was given the same answer a week ago that an interdepartmental commission needs to be set up by the prime minister’s decision to resolve the issue.

The MP expressed hope that the government will start dealing with the issue, warning it may turn into a serious social problem in the near future.

Panorama.AM