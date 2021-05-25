AEF Hosts Armenian, English Language Writing Competition

The Armenian Educational Foundation’s inaugural Armenian and English Language Writing Competition drew over 50 participants from Armenian high schools, immersion programs and middle schools across the country.

Students from five Armenian high schools and immersive programs and ten middle schools and immersive programs participated in the Armenian and English language writing competition. The participating schools included:

High School: A.G.B.U. Manoogian-Demirdjian School

Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School

Mesrobian School

Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School

Armenian Academy, at Pasadena Blair High School

Middle School: A.G.B.U. Manoogian-Demirdjian School

Armenian Sisters’ Academy

Armenian Academy at Pasadena Blair High School

Vahan & Anush Chamlian Armenian School

Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Middle School

Vahakn & Hasmig Hovnanian School

Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School

Armenian Mesrobian School

Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School

Sahag Mesrob Armenian Christian School

Wilson Middle School, Armenian Immersion Program

The topic for the essays related to the challenges of 2020 brought upon by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing turmoil and tragedy from the war in Artsakh. Students were asked to reflect on ways to facilitate change and methods to rebuild and restore Armenia and Artsakh.

The professional experiences of the panel of judges encompassed different academic levels of the English and Armenian languages, including scholars in the Armenian language, university professors, advanced placement high school teachers and graduate students.

First place winners received a $500 prize, second place received $250 and third place received $125.

Armenian Language High School Winners

First Place: Lori Demirjian (11th grade), Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School

Second Place: Nareen Arisian (11th grade), A.G.B.U. Manoogian Demirjian School

Third Place: Annie Hakobyan (9th grade), A.G.B.U. Manoogian Demirjian School

English Language High School Winners

First Place: Hagop Frias (9th grade), Armenian Academy at Blair High School

Second Place: Sofia Gevorgian (11th grade), A.G.B.U. Manoogian Demirjian School

Third Place: Melody Seraydarian (12th grade), Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School

Armenian Language Middle School Winners

First Place: Sarhad Melkonian (7th grade), Vahakn & Hasmig Hovnanian School

Second Place: Nanar Shahinian (8th grade), Vahan & Anush Chamlian Armenian School

Third Place: Ruben Ghazarian (8th grade), Armenian Academy at Blair High School

English Language Middle School Winners

First Place: Andre Gevorgian (8th grade), A.G.B.U. Manoogian Demirjian School

Second Place: Nareg Khashaki (7th grade), Vahan & Anush Chamlian Armenian School

Third Place: Emily Krtotyan (8th grade), A.G.B.U. Manoogian Demirjian School

Dr. Talar Chahinian, lecturer in the Armenian Studies Program at the University of California, Irvine and a judge for the high school Armenian language contest, remarked, “It was such a pleasure seeing the Armenian language molded by a new generation of writers. I’m so happy that the AEF has created this opportunity for students to think creatively and critically in Armenian. It’s an exercise crucial to maintaining language vitality.”

AEF’s purpose in hosting the Writing Competition is to promote writing skills for Armenian students with the hope of encouraging and shaping a future generation of leaders, motivators and influencers who can become a positive force and promote progress within their community.

For more information on the Armenian Educational Foundation or to donate online, please visit the website.

