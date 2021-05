45-member Armenian sambo team heads to Cyprus for European C’ships

A 45-member Armenian sambo team left for Cyprus early on Tuesday morning to compete in the European Sambo Championships in three age groups, the Armenian National Olympic Committee reported.

The delegation is headed by President of the Sambo Federation of Armenia Mikayel Hayrapetyan. The coaches are Vovik Khojoyan and Hayk Avetisyan, while Edvard Aslanyan will be part of the referee committee.

The championships will conclude on May 29.

Panorama.AM