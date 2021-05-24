The Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and Artsakh presented evidences on the Azerbaijani war crimes to the PACE Rapporteur

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Mr. Arman Tatoyan and the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh Mr. Gegham Stepanyan hosted the Rappeurture appointed by the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Population of PACE, Mr. Paul Gavan and the PACE Migration Committee Secretary Mr. Mark Neville, who are in Armenia for the preparatory work of the report titled “The humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan”.

As the Ombudsman’s Office reported, Mr. Arman Tatoyan emphasized the importance of the CoE Rappeurture’s initiative and visit to Armenia. The Human Rights Defender also emphasized the importance of the visit of the Rappeurture to the border areas of the Gegharkunik and Syunik regions, since the report would not be objective and complete without getting acquainted with the situation created on the ground and holding meetings with the border residents.

In his turn, the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh Mr. Gegham Stepanyan noted that international human rights organizations should visit Artsakh to protect the rights of the people living there. The PACE has resolutions through which it considers the protection of human rights important in the territory of the CoE, irrespective of the recognition of the independence of a state. G. Stepanyan also referred to the Azerbaijani policy of isolating Artsakh; however, the international community should consider that the political status of a territory should not have an effect on the protection of human rights (women, children, persons with disabilities, etc.).

Mr. Arman Tatoyan and Mr. Gegham Stepanyan presented the war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces during the September-November 2020 war.

The analysis of around 300 videos and photos of Azerbaijani atrocities against Armenian servicemen and civilians, the destruction and desecration of the Armenian historical, cultural and religious heritage, and the use of banned weapons were sent to international organizations.

The Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and Artsakh underlined that the highest bodies of the Azerbaijani authorities continue the policy of Armenophobia and enmity towards Armenians. This is evidenced, for example, by the opening of the so-called “exhibition-park” in Baku on the September-November 2020 war. Moreover, the fact the Azerbaijani crimes against Armenians are ethnically motivated, and encouraged the authorities, is also confirmed by a number of ECtHR decisions.

Mr. Arman Tatoyan called the attention of the PACE representatives on the Armenophobic speeches of the President of Azerbaijan, and stressed that those speeches further incite Armenophobia in the Azerbaijani society. Within this context, the Defender presented the most used Armenophobic statements of the President of Azerbaijan, and showed videos depicting certain representatives of the Azerbaijani armed forces using the same terminologies while torturing Armenian servicemen and civilians.

During the meeting, Mr. Arman Tatoyan and Mr. Gegham Stepanyan referred to the urgency of the return of the Armenian captives in Azerbaijan, noting that the policy of the Azerbaijani authorities grossly violates the international requirements of the protection of the rights of the captives, and has caused mental suffering to their relatives.

It was specifically emphasized that the Azerbaijani authorities are artificially protracting and politicizing the process of release and return of the captives.

Defender of Armenia Mr. Arman Tatoyan referred to the tense situation on the borders of the Gegharkunik and Syunik regions. The Defender presented the results of the fact-finding activities of the Office in the Gegharkunik and Syunik regions, in relation to the gross violations of the rights of the border residents of Armenia as a result of the illegal presence of Azerbaijani armed servicemen in the sovereign territory of Armenia since May12, 2021

Presenting the illegal actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, A. Tatoyan concluded that the evidences obtained by the Defender of Human Rights of Armenia confirm the absolute necessity of creating a security zone to ensure the rights of the border residents of Armenia, as proposed by the Defender.

The Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh called the attention of the PACE Rappeurture on the humanitarian situation in Artsakh after the war, noting that 120 Artsakh communities remain under Azerbaijani control, and more than 38,000 persons have been displaced from those communities, including 11,000 children. A part of the displaced population, around 13,000 persons have returned to Artsakh, while 25,000 persons are outside the territories of Artsakh.

Gegham Stepanyan presented the issues related to the minimum living conditions and the social situation of the displaced persons, and underlined the urgent need for international humanitarian assistance. The Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh referred to the policy of destroying the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the areas under Azerbaijani control, presenting concrete examples.

The Human Rights Defenders of Armenia and Artsakh emphasized the role of the bodies of the CoE in the restoration of human rights in the post-war period and prevention of new atrocities.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reached an agreement of future collaboration.

Panorama.AM