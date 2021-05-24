Russian peacekeepers ensure safety for 80 pilgrims to visit Amaras monastery in Artsakh

The military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on Sunday ensured the safety of the visit to the Christian monastery of Amaras by another group of Armenian pilgrims in the number of 80 people. As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, pilgrims came from Stepanakert city and the towns and villages adjacent to the monastery.

“Thank you so much for being here, for keeping us safe. We are very grateful to you and want you to always be here,” said pilgrim Vesmira Gabrielyan. “May God bless you and wish that everything will be fine for you, and that there will always be peace in our native land,” she added, as quoted by the ministry.

As a result of the signing of a ceasefire agreement, after the end of hostilities, the early medieval Amaras monastery was in the immediate vicinity of the demarcation line. Military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh regularly ensure the safety of pilgrims wishing to visit this shrine.

Panorama.AM