Robert Kocharyan: It is possible to bring Armenia to the course of development

Armenia’s ex-President, the leader of “Armenia” pre-election bloc Robert Kocharyan met on Tuesday with active members of the bloc in Armavir province of Armenia. As the press service at the bloc reported, the meeting addressed a wide scope of issues. Most questions were focused on the prospects of developing the agriculture sector in the region, considering the potential of the province in the sphere.

Kocharyan shared his views on the development of agriculture sector, pointing to the need of increasing the volumes of subsidies, at the same time making the fee for the irrigation water symbolic. The farmers, in Kocharyan’s words, should have no issue with fertilizers, irrigation water, not to speak of difficulties with consuming their products.

The discussion also touched upon the further development of the army, the security of Artsakh and Armenia, the captives, the education policy and other issues.

Ex-President Kocharyan stressed that it is possible to bring Armenia to the course of development.

Panorama.AM