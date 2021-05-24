In all videos showing tortures of Armenian captives Azeri soldiers appear with open faces – Ombudsman

“In all videos showing tortures of Armenian servicemen and civilians Azerbaijani soldiers appear with open faces, as they behead, torture, and mutilate the combatants’ and civilians’ bodies,” the Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan told an interview with German media outlets.

Speaking of the brutalities committed by Azeri forces, Tatoyan said that the perpetrators were confident they would go unpunished for the committed war crimes.

The radio programme about the war crimes of the Azerbaijani forces, the fact-finding mission of the Ombudsman’s office and the state of human rights was aired on Südwestrundfunk, Deutschlandfunk and Westdeutscher Rundfunk radio stations.

Panorama.AM