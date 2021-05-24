Four more bodies of fallen soldiers found in search operations in Artsakh

Rescuers of Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations retrieved four more bodies of fallen Armenian soldiers from the Karabakh battle zone, particularly from Varanda (Fizuli), the Service of Emergency Situations reported on Monday. According to the source, all of them were participants of the military actions. A forensic examination is set to be carried out to establish their identities, the service said.

Since the start of the ceasefire, a total of 1,557 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been retrieved from the former combat zones during the operations.

Panorama.AM