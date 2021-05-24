Boston’s AAMA to present the “Healing Power of Music”

The Armenian American Medical Association of Boston is proud to announce the production of the “Healing Power of Music”—a virtual event bridging music and medicine. This live-streamed event will take place on Thursday, June 3 from 7:30 to 9:00 pm.

Arts and music are known to provide powerful tools in medical education, improve professionalism, reflection and empathy among physicians and trainees, foster humanism, reduce burnout, enhance physicians’ analytic and diagnostic skills and promote teamwork.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Lisa Wong, the associate co-director of the Arts and Humanities Initiative at Harvard Medical School. The program will host special appearances by opera singer Isabel Bayrakdarian, cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan and the choir group Little Singers of Armenia. During the program music therapists, including Weekly contributor Dalita Getzoyan, will highlight the latest research on music’s effect on healing and medicine. There will also be surprise special guest appearances discussing the transformative power of music in the practice of medicine.

This event is free and open to the public. Prior registration is required.

For questions about the program or sponsorship opportunities, contact Armineh Mirzabegian at armineh@verizon.net, Alexa Diranian at amdiranian@gmail.com or Katrina Menzigian at kmenzigian@aamaboston.org

Armenian Weekly