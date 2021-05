Arthur Davtyan took the second place in in all-around event

Three athletes from Armenia are participating in an international gymnastics tournament underway in Kiev. As the National Olympic Committee reported, the tournament has brought together athletes from 17 countries.

Armenian gymnast Artur Davtyan has taken the second place in all-around event, while another member of the Armenian team Hamlet Manukyan took the fourth place.

Davtyan came the second in different apparatus events as well. The Armenian team took the third place.

Panorama.AM