ANCA Mourns Passing of Henry Khachaturian

The Armenian National Committee of America Board and staff, the ANCA-Western Region, the Bay Area ANCA and all chapters across the United States, offered their deepest condolences on the passing of Armenian community patriarch and devoted advocate of the Armenian Cause, Henry Khachaturian.

Khachaturian’s generosity and commitment to a strong Armenian homeland, its spiritual center – the Armenian Apostolic church, the education of its most precious resource – our youth, have played a powerful role in the advancement of the Armenian nation, as it seeks to overcome regional challenges and thrive nationally and globally.

Khachaturian truly understood the value of developing our nation’s capacity on the local and national level here in the U.S. and in Armenia – ensuring that his philanthropy touched every aspect of the Armenian community’s life – while serving the broader Bay Area’s charitable, educational, and scientific activities, honoring the memory of his beloved sons Gerald and Mark. Khachaturian was instrumental in the establishment of the landmark ANCA National Headquarters in Washington, DC, just as he played a fundamental role in supporting San Francisco’s beloved Khachaturian Armenian Community Center.

The ANCA national and local teams share the Kavich and Azzam families’ respect for their father and grandfather’s many contributions and pledge to continue our service to our community and cause inspired by his life and legacy.

Asbarez